Campaign US Power of Purpose Awards opens for entry

Campaign US has opened the 2022 Power of Purpose Awards for entry.

The Campaign US Power of Purpose Awards celebrates purpose and cause-driven work in advertising, both by major consumer brands and nonprofit organizations.

The advertising industry has the ability to influence behavior and share untold stories, and the responsibility to use that power for the betterment of the global community. A lot of attention is put on flashy ads and shiny objects, but we know that advertising can — and does — make a difference in people’s lives through cause marketing and purpose-led initiatives.

Brands, agencies and nonprofits are invited to submit work for entry across the following categories: sustainability, diversity and inclusion, nonprofit, brand purpose and public service announcements. The deadline to submit your entry is March 9, 2022.

Finalists will be announced on www.campaignlive.com on April 18, and we will celebrate the winners at an in-person event in New York City on June 2.

With brand purpose an increasingly important trend for marketers, purpose-driven work is at the heart of creative excellence and brand marketing today.

Don’t miss the chance to have your most important work recognized. Get your submissions in for the Power of Purpose Awards now!