Campaign US’ Power of Purpose Awards open for entry

Campaign US on Wednesday opened the Power of Purpose Awards for entry.

The awards focus on purpose and cause-driven work in advertising, both by major consumer brands and nonprofit organizations.

Brands, agencies and nonprofits are invited to submit work for entry across the following categories: sustainability, diversity and inclusion, nonprofit, brand purpose and public service announcements.

Given the extraordinary nature of the past year, there is a new category this year dedicated to COVID-19 response campaigns.

Work will be evaluated by a panel of expert judges from across the marketing and agency worlds, with winners and honorees announced in June.

“The advertising and communications industry has an incredible opportunity to drive purposeful, cause-driven work that influences people’s hearts and minds on critical issues,” said Campaign US editor Alison Weissbrot. “Now more than ever, large marketers are beginning to open their eyes to the impact and influence they can have on society.”

“Consumers vote with their dollars, and showing a commitment to advancing a positive, diverse, sustainable and inclusive society impacts purchasing decisions today more than ever.”

