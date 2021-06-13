Campaign US Power of Purpose Awards 2021: Sustainability

Gold: The 1% for the Planet Account: The First Bank Account Designed for Climate Action

By: Bank of the West, the Community, Wavemaker and Razorfish

Bank of the West has taken the strongest environmental stance of any major U.S. bank. To further the cause, it needed to get more consumers interested and involved in sustainable finance. To do this, the company partnered with the environmental organization 1% For The Planet to create a bank account designed for climate action, in which 1% of net revenues are donated to environmental causes and customers can track the carbon impact of their debit card purchases through the bank’s mobile app.

Rather than a flashy stunt, the campaign was living, usable proof of the bank’s values. It also elevated the actions consumers could expect from banks when it comes to taking action on climate change.

The campaign generated attention, resulting in a 29% increase in aided awareness, which, for the first time, put Bank of the West at the same awareness level as national competitors such as U.S. Bank and Capital One. Meanwhile, it drove consideration levels up by 16%, elevating Bank of the West above key competitors including Ally and First Republic. But perhaps most importantly, Bank of the West’s Climate Action account has made up more than 25% of all new-to-bank checking account openings following its launch.

Silver: Unlock Water for All

By: Havas Chicago, Moen and Havas Media

During the pandemic, one message on how to stop the spread of the virus never wavered: Wash your hands. At the same time, many people found themselves unable to pay their bills — nearly 40% of Americans were at risk of water shutoffs.

Together with NGO Food & Water Watch, faucet company Moen sprang into action, collecting signatures to encourage Congress to ban water shutoffs during the pandemic. The campaign was successful: More than 26,000 people signed the petition and Congress ultimately passed a bill providing immediate assistance for low-income families with unaffordable water bills.

Finalists:

Science Moms: Joan Creative and Potential Energy

The Prescription Pill Bottle: Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness, Tikkun Olam Makers: TOM and Pixel Farm

Can a Burrito Change the World?: Venables Bell + Partner, Chipotle, Day One Agency, BCW, MediaHub Worldwide, Zeus Jones & Hunt, Gather