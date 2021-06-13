Campaign US Power of Purpose Awards 2021: Purpose Pioneer

Gold: Kevin Warren, CMO, UPS

A venerated and recognizable brand with a storied history, UPS doesn’t make major changes lightly. For decades, its brown packaging has served as a calling card, with 10 million packages coming and going from residences and offices daily.

As chief marketing officer of UPS, Kevin Warren is dedicated to preserving the brand’s identity while building a more diverse and equitable company. A big step forward in this regard was updating UPS’ uniform and appearance guidelines — which now allow facial hair, piercings, Afros and braids, while eliminating gender-specific dress codes — so they align with the company’s desire to create a workplace where people feel comfortable being their authentic self.

Along these lines, Warren helped execute UPS’ first Express packaging makeover in 114 years. Sophia Yeshi, a 25-year-old artist and small business owner, was commissioned to create the new look, which was designed to bring attention to Black-owned businesses in honor of Black History Month. The Proudly Unstoppable campaign resulted in more than 21 million video views, 260,000 shares on social media and a 7.2 point brand lift.

Warren was also instrumental in helping UPS invest $3.2 million in employment, education, small businesses, advocacy and reform support, as well as secure forgivable loans for Black-owned small businesses by partnering with the 30-Day Fund nonprofit. “It’s important that people know we're doing everything to fight invisibility,” he says.

Silver: Gary Mueller, founder of Serve Marketing and managing partner/executive creative director at BVK

A one-of-a-kind creative leader, Gary Mueller is dedicated to elevating underserved causes through Serve Marketing, the all-volunteer, nonprofit ad agency he founded in 2002.

Throughout his career, he has never made excuses for not having the resources to give back. For nearly two decades, Mueller and his team of volunteers have worked with more than 75 nonprofits on campaigns ranging from reducing teen pregnancy, lowering infant mortality rates, promoting youth STD testing and recruiting desperately needed teachers of color. These efforts frequently lead to real-world change. For example, in Milwaukee, his historic 10-year teen pregnancy prevention campaign helped reduce teen pregnancy by 65%.

Finalists:

Adam Katz: CEO and founder, Imprint Projects

Lee Newman: CEO, MullenLowe U.S.

Lisa Torres: President, multicultural, Publicis Media