Campaign US Power of Purpose Awards 2021: Public Service Announcement

Gold: End Family Fire — No Extra Life

By: McKinney, Ad Council and Brady

While many gun owners believe homicides are the most common cause of gun deaths, the reality is that 60% are suicides. Having a gun in the home triples the risk of dying by suicide.

To illustrate this reality, the Ad Council created a film designed to look like a first-person shooter game. But instead of fending off bad guys, the protagonist is desperately trying to reach a loved one who has gotten access to a gun.

In addition to the short film, the campaign included print and out-of-home advertising. For these components, the Ad Council used images of 63 spent shell casings, symbolizing the number of American lives that are lost to gun suicide every day. On the radio, the campaign gave a voice to those who had lost someone to gun suicide.

The message was effective: 70% of people who were aware of the campaign agreed that storing all guns reduces the risk of death by gun suicide, while 51% said they had talked to friends and family to encourage safe gun storage.

Following the campaign’s launch, the Ad Council received a letter from a mother who credited No Extra Life with saving her son’s life. After hearing the PSA, she and her husband bought a gun safe — later realizing that their teenage son, who was suffering from mental health issues, had been planning on killing himself but was thwarted by the lock.

Silver: Shamecards

By: MullenLowe U.S. and Change the Ref

America has a shameful reputation when it comes to gun violence, largely thanks to Congress’ inability to pass gun control legislation. To make this failure feel immediate and personal, Change the Ref, an organization founded by the parents of Parkland, Florida, shooting victim Joaquin Oliver, created Shamecards. Unlike traditional postcards that spotlight regional landmarks, Shamecards depict local mass shootings, illustrating the devastation they leave in their wake: murdered school children, workers, concertgoers, religious worshippers, families and friends.

Users could visit Shamecards.org, select a postcard and have it delivered to a congressperson of their choice. Reps. Katherine Clark and Ted Deutch joined the effort, generating social media posts that helped spread the word about the initiative.

