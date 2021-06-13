Campaign US Power of Purpose Awards 2021: Not-for-Profit

Gold: Pedestal Project

By: BBDO New York, Color of Change, BBDO Studios, H&S Communications and Happy Finish

Following the murder of George Floyd, America grappled with longstanding issues of systemic racism. An important part of this reckoning was challenging the way we think about and memorialize historical figures: Across the country, confederate symbols were being torn down, leaving empty pedestals. While the statues are gone, the emptiness is still a reminder of our nation’s hateful past.

And so Color of Change, a nonprofit civil rights advocacy organization, decided to digitally replace the empty pedestals with tributes to racial justice leaders, including Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis, Black Lives Matter cofounder Alicia Garza and Freedom March activist Chelsea Miller. After experimenting with a variety of augmented reality technologies, Color of Change decided to conduct the action on Instagram, where it has a following of more than 1 million people. The team then partnered with a Black sculpture artist and CGI experts to create realistic depictions of statues that could be digitally placed atop pedestals and viewed from any angle.

In addition to the visuals, voice recordings for each activist played over their sculptural images, capturing monumental moments in their fight for racial justice.

Silver: Dictators

By: Mischief @ No Fixed Address, RepresentUs and Dini von Mueffling Communications

American politics have become increasingly polarized, a fracturing RepresentUs believes is putting our democracy at risk. To raise awareness of the dangers of the situation, the bipartisan organization, which is dedicated to fighting political corruption, ran an attention-grabbing campaign in the lead up to the 2020 election. Its central message? Democracy requires active participation to work.

To generate buzz and drive the message home, RepresentUs used deepfake technology to have controversial world leaders, including Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin, say they no longer have to try and incite democratic collapse — because Americans are doing it to themselves.

The campaign generated publicity for RepresentUs, leading to a 250% increase in website traffic and a 150% increase in email sign-ups.

Finalists:

Invisible Hate: 22Squared, NAACP Atlanta and M ss ng P eces

Glass Ceiling Breaker: BBH New York, National Women's History Museum, Chief and M ss ng P eces

The UNseen Story: MullenLowe NY, UNWomen, Mediahub U.S. and U.K.