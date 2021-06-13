Campaign US Power of Purpose Awards 2021: Diversity and Inclusion

Gold: Boards of Change

By: FCB and City of Chicago

The murder of George Floyd galvanized millions to take to the streets in protest of systemic racism and police brutality. While the 2020 U.S. elections offered a ray of hope to create change, decades of targeted disenfranchisement and voter suppression left many Black Americans feeling as if their vote didn’t count.

With support from FCB, Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot launched When We All Vote, an initiative that transformed boarded up storefronts, which were barricaded during city-wide protests, into symbolic voting booths. With a quick scan of a QR code, passersby could register to vote.

Leading up to election day, the campaign amplified the voices of Black voters and influencers. Meanwhile, throughout Chicago, out-of-home digital messages encouraged everyone to be a part of creating a better future by voting, pointing residents to the nearest polling place.

The central goal of the campaign was to empower Black Americans to vote, both by illustrating how important the process is and making it easier for residents of low-turnout neighborhoods to register. In this regard, it was successful: In the 2020 election, Chicago saw record-breaking turnout. Today, Boards of Change is on display at the DuSable Museum of African-American History.

Silver: I Am

By: Starbucks Brasil, Piloto, Tesis and VMLY&R Brasil

To support transgender people in the name rectification process, Starbucks, with support from VMLY&R, repurposed a Brazilean Starbucks into a registry office, equipped with the power to legally change individuals’ names.

As part of the action, the store was physically transformed, outfitted with service windows, equipment and signage. More meaningfully, trans individuals who visited the location were able to leave with official documents recognizing their new names. On the last day of Pride Month, Starbucks uploaded a video titled I Am on social media, which included information and highlights from the activation.

Finalists:

Google – Black-Owned Friday: BBH New York Google, State and Not To Scale

Crayola Colors of the World: DentsuMcGarryBowen, Crayola, Subvoyant and Golin

The Fight for Fair: Havas Chicago, The National Association of Realtors and Havas Media