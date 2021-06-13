Campaign US Power of Purpose Awards 2021: COVID Response

Gold: Answer Their Call

By: Reform Alliance and Droga5

A nonprofit, the Reform Alliance is dedicated to reducing the number of people who are under the control of the criminal justice system — starting with probation and parole. When COVID-19 hit, its mission became even more critical: Prisons quickly became virus hot spots.

The objective of the campaign was simple, if sadly radical: generate empathy for the more than 2.3 million incarcerated people in this country, while spreading awareness of the lack of basic protocols protecting them from COVID-19.

To do this, Droga5 created an emotive series of films featuring the voices of incarcerated people. Built from real phone calls, the campaign gave a much-needed megaphone to a portion of the population that often goes unseen and unheard.

To spread the word, the campaign enlisted the help of a number of high-profile partners, from celebrities such as Meek Mill, Madonna, Kim Kardashian and Common, to political figures including Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg. With their help, the campaign generated more than 3,500 mentions on social media and significantly increased Reform’s follower count. It also led to a 35% increase in new visitors to the nonprofit's website, 13,700 signatures to SAFER, a petition in support of protecting people in the justice system from the virus, and a $10 million donation from Twitter founder Jack Dorsey.

Silver: Dogs on Zoom

By: BBDO New York, Mars Petcare: Pedigree and BBDO Studios

When America went into lockdown in spring 2020, people were no longer able to visit dog shelters. In response, dog food brand Pedigree jumped into action, helping create a way for pups to continue to get adopted, just in a safe, contactless way.

BBDO helped the brand set up Dogs on Zoom, a series of events that facilitated virtual adoptions at dog shelters across the U.S. People could view the shelter’s available dogs in the Zoom meeting and ask live questions or request an adoption form via the platform’s chat feature.

Following Dogs on Zoom, those exposed to the campaign associated Pedigree with adoption four times more than those who weren’t aware of the campaign. More importantly, 64% of the dogs featured at adoption events found their new, forever home.

Finalists:

Maker’s Mark + The LEE Initiative: Doe-Anderson, Evins Communications and Proof Global

Share a Square: FCB and Kimberly-Clark

Brawny: Giants Take Action: Joan Creative and Brawny