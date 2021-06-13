Campaign US Power of Purpose Awards 2021: Brand Purpose

Gold: Google — Black-Owned Friday

By: BBH New York, Google, State and Not to Scale

The pandemic was difficult for all small businesses — but it hit Black-owned small businesses particularly hard. In the wake of the virus, an overwhelming 41% closed, versus just 17% of white-owned small businesses.

To help promote and support Black-owned small businesses in communities across the country, BBH New York harnessed the power of one of the nation’s most high-profile shopping events: Black Friday. In partnership with the United States Black Chambers, the agency reimagined the famous shopping day as #BlackOwnedFriday.

To promote the campaign, musicians such as Wyclef Jean and Ari Lennox wrote individualized jingles for local Black-owned businesses that were personally important to them. These songs were then turned into a series of videos animated by Black artists.

For its part, Google used its social platform to spotlight Black-owned businesses, highlighting a new one each Friday. Meanwhile, BBH NY rolled out a “Black-Owned” attribute on Google Business listings, along with a downloadable toolkit of Google resources that helped Black-owned businesses register, grow their traffic and gain support from online shoppers, as well as people in their communities.

The campaign generated an avalanche of earned media attention, including coverage from CBS, People and CNN. It also drove a spike in social conversations, leading to a 300% increase in mentions of “Black-owned businesses” following its launch.

Silver: The Hypocrisy

By: Mischief @ No Fixed Address and Monogram

Monogram, Jay-Z’s marijuana brand, was founded with twin purposes: fight the hypocrisy of outdated cannabis laws and help dismantle the injustice these laws help enforce. (For decades, law enforcement across the country have disproportionately punished Black Americans for marijuana use, a component of the systemic racism inherent in the nation’s War on Drugs.)

Monogram went about underscoring this disparity and hypocrisy by spotlighting the story of Bryan Roe, who spent 15 years in prison among violent offenders — many of whom were doing less time — after buying marijuana to sell. He remained locked up even as state cannabis laws began to relax.

The campaign generated a number of earned placements, including mentions in Fast Company, The Drum and Ad Age, plus a spike in engagement and positive sentiment on social media.

Finalists:

Sprite Social Justice for Black Youth: Universal McCann NY, Wieden + Kennedy, Havas Annex Atlanta and Zeno Group

Let’s Step Forward: LinkedIn and 215 McCann

True Name Card: Mastercard