Campaign US Power of Purpose Awards 2019 winners revealed

It is with a great deal of pride and excitement Campaign US can reveal the winners of its inaugural Power of Purpose Awards in association with FCB.

Adland has the incredible power and reach to influence behavior, change policy, uphold values and share untold stories around the world. A lot of attention is put on flashy ads and shiny objects, but we know that the industry can – and does – make a difference in people’s lives through cause marketing and purpose-led initiatives.

All of the work below reflects this.

"Imaginary Friend Society" by RPA and the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation

"Universal Love" by McCann and MGM

"Planet or Plastic?" by McCann and National Geographic

"Because of You" by TBD and Ad Council

"The Treatment Box" by 72andSunny with Ad Council and the Truth Initiative

"The Rape Tax" by Area 23, an FCB Health Network Agency

"Jane Walker" by Anomaly and Johnnie Walker

"End Family Fire" by Droga5 with Ad Council and The Brady Campaign

"Posts into Letters" by Area 23, an FCB Health Network Agency

"Price On Our Lives" by McCann and March For Our Lives

"Read More. Listen More" by Droga5 with Unesco and The New York Times

"Wishes Take Muscle" by TBWA/Chiat/Day Los Angeles and Make-A-Wish Foundation

"Seize the Awkward" by Droga5 with Ad Council, Jed Foundation and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

"+1 the Vote" by Viacom and MTV

"Unboxing the Truth" by TBWA\Chiat\Day New York and Thomson Reuters Foundation

"Can’t Judge a Book" by McCann and Mastercard

"Kids for Privacy" by David&Goliath and Child Rescue Coalition

"Have her Back" by Golin

"Point of View" by BBDO and Sandy Hook Promise

"Broken Crayons" by Republica Havas and Amigos For Kids