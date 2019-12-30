Campaign US picks favorite One-Word Answers of 2019

Campaign US’ One-Word Answers was once again our most popular weekly series of the year, causing some participants to compete against one another for the best answers and encouraging others to look over past responses to make sure they don’t repeat any words that have been used in previous articles.

We decided to select some of our favorite answers of the year. Thank you to everyone who has participated in 2019, and we look forward to many more One-Word answers over the next 12 months.

See below for our picks.

Jennifer Breithaupt, Global Consumer CMO, Citi

If you could change the "M" in CMO to any other "M" word, what would you choose? Magic.

Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Mastercard

What is your deal breaker when working with an agency partner? Mediocrity.

Paula Glickenhaus, Head of Global Reflections, Bacardi

Tell us a topic or issue that marketers and agencies should focus more on right now. Planet.

Laurent Ezekiel, Chief Marketing and Growth Officer, WPP

Name the biggest turnoff when it comes to client relationships. Inertia.

Andrew McKechnie, Chief Creative Officer, Verizon

Describe what being creative means to you. Restless.

Paul Marobella, Chairman and CEO, Havas Creative North America

Fill in the blank. To thrive, all agencies today need to focus on... Revolution.

Debbi Vandeven, Global CCO, VMLY&R

What do marketers need to do to break through the clutter? Bravery.

Brad Hiranaga, Chief Brand Officer, General Mills

What's the biggest obstacle facing the CPG industry today? Tradition.

Laura Maness, CEO, Havas New York

Describe Cannes this year in one word. Energizing.

Pete Stein, Global CEO, Huge

Name the number one trait you look for in new clients. Ambition.

Krystle Watler, Managing Director of North America, Virtue

Describe what you think is the most important quality a leader should possess. Vulnerability.

Dhanusha Sivajee, CMO, The Knot Worldwide

As a company "for women, by women," what piece of advice do you have for young females today? Fearlessness.