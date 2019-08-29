Campaign US' next Breakfast Briefing: Verizon, Diageo, Accenture, Droga5 and more

Join Campaign for our next Breakfast Briefing in New York on September 17 to hear exclusive insights by industry leaders from the likes of Diageo, Verizon, Accenture, Droga5 and more.

"When the consultants met the creatives – Accenture, Droga5 and the agency of the future" is the subject of the upcoming event partnership with the M&A advisory firm Results International.

In addition to hearing from Glen Hartman, senior managing director of Accenture Interactive North America, and Sarah Thompson, global chief executive of Droga5, about the recent acquisition, attendees will learn about industry trends.

Other speakers include: Andrew McKechnie, SVP, chief creative officer, Verizon; Devin Nagy, director of technology and emerging platforms, Diageo; Nancy Hill, founder, The Agency Sherpa; Maurice Watkins, partner, Results International, North America;

Jason Reid, chief investment officer, The Stagwell Group and David Jones, founder of You & Mr. Jones.

