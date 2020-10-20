Campaign US names Minjae Ormes chair of jury for Agency of the Year Awards

Verizon Visible CMO Minjae Ormes has been appointed chair of jury for the second annual Campaign US Agency of the Year awards.

In her role as CMO of Visible, she oversees marketing at Verizon’s low-cost, direct-to-consumer mobile phone carrier. She joined Verizon in 2018 after almost seven years at YouTube, where she was global head of media and global head of partner marketing. Prior to that, she worked in the agency world at Ogilvy PR and MXM.

Ormes has received multiple industry awards and accolades in her career, most recently ranked on Forbes’ most influential CMOs list this year.

"I'm humbled to be leading this incredible panel of judges to recognize the creative minds and inspired leadership at agencies,” Ormes said. “They continue to be our closest partners in bringing great brands to life and driving results, especially in a year filled with new challenges and opportunities."

Ormes will lead an esteemed panel of C-suite marketer judges in determining the winners of this year’s awards across categories spanning advertising, creative, digital, media and PR. Applicants can nominate C-suite marketers here for the judging panel.

Agency of the Year celebrates the incredible work and talent coming out of U.S. advertising and marketing firms. Applications are open until November 12. Finalists will be announced in January 2021, followed by a virtual celebration in February 2021.

“Campaign US is thrilled to have Minjae at the helm of our judging process for this year’s Agency of the Year Awards,” said Campaign US editor Alison Weissbrot. “We’re excited to recognize the incredible talent and work coming out of the U.S. agency community.”

Categories for the 2020 Agency of the Year Award include: Agency network, brand experience agency, corporate communications and marketing team, creative person, customer engagement agency, digital innovation agency, head of a PR agency, head of customer engagement, head of media agency, media planner, new business development team, PR agency and advertising agency head.

Enter now.