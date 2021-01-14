Campaign US launches Tech Talks, a new virtual event

Campaign US announced on Thursday that Tech Talks, an event focused on the intersection of mar tech, marketing, media and advertising, is now open for registration.

Tech Talks is Campaign US’s inaugural event dedicated to marketing, media and mar tech.

During this half-day virtual event, on Feb. 24, industry experts will discuss key trends in digital media and advertising, from the rise of ad-free streaming to how privacy law will reshape media buying.

We’ll also dive into important areas of interest for agencies and media owners, including the continued growth of e-commerce, growing complexities and concerns around brand safety and how automation will reshape the agency workforce.

Data, technology and media expertise have become core to savvy marketing. Tech Talks provides an opportunity to connect with peers and learn from industry leaders on how to take advantage of a technology-first world.

“Campaign US is doubling down on our coverage and expertise in the key areas of media, ad tech and mar tech, which are fundamental to how the industry functions today,” said Campaign US editor Alison Weissbrot. “Having covered technology’s influence on the industry extensively, I am excited to bring this expertise to Campaign US and provide our audience with the information they need to succeed in today’s tech-driven world.”

Campaign US will announce the agenda and speakers for Tech Talks over the coming weeks. If you are interested in speaking or sponsorship opportunities, please reach out to our editorial and sales leads.