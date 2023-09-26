Campaign US launches Tech Talks: Mastering Creator Marketing

by Campaign US Staff
Added 3 hours ago
The virtual event will gather experts to discuss major trends in creator marketing and help you master the space.

Campaign US has opened registrations for its next virtual Tech Talks event. 

Influencer marketing has evolved from one-off celebrity endorsements to ongoing campaigns driven by creators with dedicated and loyal followings. 

As consumer attention continues to shift to digital platforms, influencer and creator marketing have become critical to the success of brands large and small. 

Tech Talks: Mastering Creator Marketing will gather experts in creator and influencer marketing to share tips, discuss challenges and dive into complex topics to help you get a pulse on this evolving space — and prepare you for the future.

We’ll cover topics from the effectiveness of micro influencers in engaging with online communities, the potential for creators to drive sales and the importance of treating creators equitably. 

Check back at this link for more details on speakers at this event, to be announced soon. 

Creator marketing is now core to how marketers engage with consumers. Don’t miss this opportunity to hear from industry leaders on how to best tackle the space. Register now.

Interested in sponsoring this event? Contact Amy Travis or Brianne Molnar.

Interested in speaking at this event?  Contact Alison Weissbrot.

