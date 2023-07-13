Campaign US launches new conference at the intersection of tech and creativity

Campaign US has introduced its inaugural flagship conference to the market.

Campaign Convene: Creativity Converged is an interactive conference, taking place on February 28, 2024, in New York City, that will engage attendees around the dynamic theme of the merging of creativity and technology.

From generative AI to the creator economy, technology is reshaping the creative field. Attendees will leave with not just a deeper understanding of how to leverage emerging technologies to their creative advantage, but also practical experience doing so.

In addition to hearing from experts about how to navigate emerging technology in creative services, attendees will gain hands-on experience creating such work.

Throughout the conference, attendees will work in small groups on a brief for a major brand, using a specific platform and a generative AI tool. The winner, determined at a pitch competition at the end of the day, will be up for a prize.

Top takeaways from Convene: Creativity Converged

Listen to, learn from and network with creatives exploring emerging technologies

Hear from industry leaders and luminaries setting the vision for creativity

Gain hands-on experience pitching a campaign for the chance to win a prize

Attend interactive sessions to learn hands-on skills you can apply to your job, from using ChatGPT to your creative advantage to mastering short-form video

Gain insight and edge on how technology will impact creative roles in the future

Understand how DE&I and sustainability initiatives will be shaped by technology

Hear directly from creators on how to successfully engage with online audiences

Gain understanding on the ethics and responsibilities of data-driven creativity

There are countless conferences in advertising and marketing that leave attendees with ideas as stale as the food. Convene: Creativity Converged is a dynamic, interactive event that leaves attendees with practical skills and a tangible example they can use to flex their muscles with emerging technologies — and get a step ahead of the market.

