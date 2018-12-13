Campaign US launches inaugural Power of Purpose Awards

Campaign US is thrilled to announce the launch of its first Power of Purpose Awards in partnership with FCB.

The advertising industry has the incredible power and reach to influence behavior, change policy, uphold values and share untold stories around the world. A lot of attention is put on flashy ads and shiny objects, but we know that adland can – and does – make a difference in people’s lives through cause marketing and purpose-led initiatives.

Campaign US wants to celebrate the creative minds that are coming together for important causes. These campaigns can be agency or marketer-driven, pro bono efforts, or they can simply be passion projects.

Carter Murray, FCB Worldwide CEO, said: "As an agency with a deep legacy and enduring belief in purpose-driven creativity, we are incredibly proud to be partners with Campaign US in this inaugural celebration of the work and people that are changing the world today."

Judges include Jason Harris, founder of Mekanism and Creative Alliance, Marla Kaplowitz, CEO of 4As, David Angelo, founder of David&Goliath and and non-profit Today, I'm Brave, Elizabeth Drewett, director of partnership and development, Movember Foundation, and the Ad Council.

"Agencies and marketers can use the same techniques that create powerful brands and sell products to also change the world," said Harris.

"Campaign US is now celebrating those people and companies that use their advertising powers for good. The publication is using its growing platform to voice this message -- so you could say they, in turn, are also spreading some good into the world."

Any brand or agency within North America and South America can enter work that ran from January 1 2018 to December 31 2018.

The deadline for submissions is January 31 2019. For more information visit our Power of Purpose hub.