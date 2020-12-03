Campaign US launches inaugural Media Awards

In today’s world of fragmented consumer attention, deep expertise in media and platforms are key to marketing success.

That’s why Campaign US is launching its first awards program dedicated to great work and talent across media planning, buying and sales.

The Campaign US Media Awards celebrate excellence, effectiveness and creative thinking in the media industry, from the agencies that plan complex media strategies and negotiate placements for brands, to the media companies putting together innovative packages and solutions for advertisers.

Teams and talent at agencies, media companies and brands doing creative, strategic and innovative work in the media space are invited to apply. Early bird applications are open until Jan. 28, and the standard entry deadline is Feb. 11.

Applicants are also invited to nominate a panel of esteemed judges from marketing, agency and media executives to review entries.

“Media is the vessel by which consumers experience and engage with brands and creativity,” said Campaign US editor Alison Weissbrot. “Today more than ever, it’s essential for brands, agencies and sales teams to understand how consumers are interacting with different media channels and create experiences that meet them where they are. We’re excited to celebrate the great talent in the industry making that possible.”

Campaign US will announce the short list for the Media Awards on March 18, and celebrate the winners at a virtual awards ceremony on April 15.

The awards will span categories including:

FOR MEDIA AGENCIES: Most creative media plan, most effective media plan, best integrated storytelling, best use of integrated media, best use of digital media, best print media plan, best audio media plan, best out of home media plan, best social media plan, best TV media plan, best OTT media plan, best data-driven media plan, most innovative media agency.