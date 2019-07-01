Campaign US launches 2019 Agency of the Year Awards

Campaign is proud to announce our inaugural Agency of the Year awards in the U.S. These awards have been a marker of success for the top companies in adland for the last few decades in Asia, and more recently, in the U.K.

The awards, which are now open for entry, recognize inspired leadership, creative excellence, outstanding business performance and overall achievements for both agencies and individuals.

"We’re inviting you – the agencies and talent – across the states to help us showcase the brilliance of this industry in our region of the world," said Campaign US Editor Lindsay Stein. "Our ambition at Campaign is ultimately to take a truly international view on the world’s best companies and brightest talent, and the U.S. is one of the most important pieces of that global puzzle."

Agency Categories

The seven agency categories are as follows:

Media Agency Advertising Agency Digital Innovation Agency PR Agency Customer Engagement Agency Brand Experiences Agency Independent Agency

People Categories

For people in charge of a single office or multiple offices across one region.

Agency Head (Advertising, Media, Digital, Customer Engagement, PR & Experience) Account Person Creative Person Strategic Planner Media Planner New Business Development Team Corporate Communications/Marketing Team Talent Management Person/Team

KEY DATES AND DEADLINES

Early Bird Deadline: Thursday 10 October

Standard Deadline: Thursday 24 October

Winners Announcement: December 2019

Eligibility: Entries will be accepted from the entire North American region (United States and Canada). All entries must relate to work and achievements ONLY during the period January 2019 – December 2019.

Click here for more information. Download the entry kit here.