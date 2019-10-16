Campaign US invites you to celebrate 2019 Inclusive & Creative Awards

by Campaign Staff Added 2 hours ago

Powerful work from McCann, Bullish, FCB and others will be showcased.

Agencies behind campaigns which demonstrate incredible diversity are being honored during a night of celebration on Wednesday October 30.

The 2019 Inclusive & Creative winners includes powerful work from McCann, FCB, Droga5 and Bullish.

Campaign US Editor Lindsay Stein said: "The breadth, depth and quality of all the I&C entries this year was incredible, making the competition steeper than ever. 

"Congratulations to our Top 20 for 2019. The brands and agencies behind the amazing work have truly shown the meaning of diverse and progressive creative."

Honorees will be celebrated at the Squarespace HQ from 6pm. For more details and to RSVP, click here.

