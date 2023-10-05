Campaign US Inspiring Women 2024 now open for entry

by Campaign US Staff
Added 10 hours ago
Campaign US Inspiring Women 2024 now open for entry

Women across the advertising, marketing, media and technology sectors are invited to enter by December 1.

Campaign US has opened the Inspiring Women Awards for entry

Formerly known as the Female Frontier Awards, the Inspiring Women Awards recognizes leading, trailblazing and boundary-pushing women for their hard work and dedication to their craft across various facets of the industry.

All women-identifying executives across advertising, marketing, media and technology are invited to enter.

Five winners each will be awarded across 10 categories spanning marketing, creativity, media, technology, change management, leadership and rising stars. 

Last year’s honorees include Nicole West, VP, digital and product, Chipotle Mexican Grill; Roxy Young, CMO, Reddit; and Vida Cornelious, VP, creative, advertising and T Brand Studio, The New York Times.

The standard deadline to enter for the 2024 Inspiring Women Awards is December 1. The extended deadline to enter is December 8 and will incur an additional fee.

We will celebrate the winners at an in-person luncheon in New York City on April 25, 2024 — Take Your Child to Work Day. Honorees are invited to bring their families and children to join the celebration. 

The Inspiring Women Awards are an opportunity to showcase and elevate female talent at your company and give them the recognition they deserve. Don’t miss your chance to enter

Questions about the Inspiring Women Awards? Contact jenny.abramczyk@haymarketmedia.com

Interested in sponsoring the Inspiring Women Awards? Contact amy.travis@campaignusonline.com and brianne.molnar@haymarketmedia.com

Tags

Start Your Free 30-Day Free Trial

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

Don’t miss your daily fix of breaking news, latest work, advice and commentary.

register free

Follow us

Campaignliveus CampaignUS CampaignLiveUS Campaign_US CampaignLiveUS

Up next:

Elon Musk's 'X' now running clickbait ads that can’t be reported or blocked

How White Claw is breaking into fashion culture

2023: The struggle is real

Twitch streamer and YouTuber Nickmercs on connecting brands with gamers

NBA tips off 2023 season by celebrating rising stars

Creative pitches are getting smaller and more frequent