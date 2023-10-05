Campaign US Inspiring Women 2024 now open for entry

Campaign US has opened the Inspiring Women Awards for entry.

Formerly known as the Female Frontier Awards, the Inspiring Women Awards recognizes leading, trailblazing and boundary-pushing women for their hard work and dedication to their craft across various facets of the industry.

All women-identifying executives across advertising, marketing, media and technology are invited to enter.

Five winners each will be awarded across 10 categories spanning marketing, creativity, media, technology, change management, leadership and rising stars.

Last year’s honorees include Nicole West, VP, digital and product, Chipotle Mexican Grill; Roxy Young, CMO, Reddit; and Vida Cornelious, VP, creative, advertising and T Brand Studio, The New York Times.

The standard deadline to enter for the 2024 Inspiring Women Awards is December 1. The extended deadline to enter is December 8 and will incur an additional fee.

We will celebrate the winners at an in-person luncheon in New York City on April 25, 2024 — Take Your Child to Work Day. Honorees are invited to bring their families and children to join the celebration.

The Inspiring Women Awards are an opportunity to showcase and elevate female talent at your company and give them the recognition they deserve. Don’t miss your chance to enter!

Questions about the Inspiring Women Awards? Contact jenny.abramczyk@haymarketmedia.com

Interested in sponsoring the Inspiring Women Awards? Contact amy.travis@campaignusonline.com and brianne.molnar@haymarketmedia.com.