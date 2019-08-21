Campaign US Inclusive & Creative entry deadline extended

The entry deadline for Campaign US' Inclusive & Creative Top 20 has been extended to Friday August 30.

Our celebration returns for a second year in partnership with VMLY&R to honor the brands and creative teams behind a new wave of advertising that reflects the richness and diversity of 21st century America.

This is work – by brands and their agencies – that prominently and honestly features under-represented people, defies stereotypes and promotes an inclusive vision of our culture.

The judges for the 2019 I&C Top 20 Awards include: Campaign US Editor Lindsay Stein; Campaign US Associate Editor Oliver McAteer; HL Ray, VP of marketing at Samsung; Laila Mignoni, global creative excellence director at Bacardi; Ryan Berman, founder of Courageous; and Susan Frech, co-founder and CEO of Social Media Link.

"Inclusivity is not an option today. We want to champion the creative work that’s pushing progress and representing today’s modern culture," said Stein.

How are the I&C Top 20 selected?

Stein will help lead the panel of judges to review all nominations and choose 20 brands and their creative teams to be named as I&C Honorees.

The I&C Top 20 will be profiled online and celebrated at Campaign’s I&C event in October in New York. Check out last year’s winners here.

How to enter

Describe why your ad deserves to be honored in 150 words, and provide supporting material, details here. The deadline for entries is August 23, 2019, with honorees being announced in Oct.

Please contact Graham Naughton [graham.naughton@haymarket.com] or Lindsay Stein [lindsay.stein@haymarketmedia.com] for questions.