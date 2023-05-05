Campaign US’ inaugural Salary Survey is now open

by Campaign US Staff Added 8 hours ago
Campaign US’ inaugural Salary Survey is now open

The survey aims to paint a picture of salaries, job satisfaction and more across the advertising, marketing and media sectors.

Campaign US has launched the first-ever Salary Survey for 2023, open to all professionals in the marketing and advertising industries.

To create the most accurate and widest-ranging assessment possible, the Salary Survey is open to everyone in advertising and marketing, regardless of title, sector or location. All responses will remain completely anonymous.

The survey will be conducted annually and aims to capture a comprehensive measure of salaries, benefits, employee retention and job satisfaction across the marketing and advertising industry. 

Campaign’s 2023 Salary Survey will be open until May 19, 2023 and the results will be published under Campaign US’ Insights tier in August, with additional analysis to come later for Knowledge Tier subscribers.

Click here to take the survey.

