Campaign US honors digital wizardry at 40 Over 40 celebration

Congratulations to 2019’s Digital 40 Over 40 honorees.

Campaign US celebrated this year’s batch of online omnipotents, binary bosses, connectivity captains (and all other variations of digital leader) at an event in partnership with Pandora in New York City on Wednesday August 14.

The awards returned for a third year to hold a torch up for the most talented and accomplished individuals transforming adland with digital wizardry.

"A big congratulations to our Digital 40 Over 40 honorees. The 2019 winners are some of the best in the business -- from creative agencies and media shops to brands and tech firms," said Campaign US Editor Lindsay Stein.

"Ageism in the business needs to come to an end. We'll continue to fight for that and help make adland the most inclusive industry overall."

Nominations were judged by a panel consisting of the Campaign editorial team as well as decorated industry leaders including Doug Robinson, CEO of Fresh Digital Group, Sarah Hofstetter, former president at Comscore, Brian Wieser, president of business intelligence at GroupM and Gemma Greaves, chief executive of The Marketing Society.

2019 Digital 40 Over 40 honorees