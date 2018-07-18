Campaign US to honor Inclusive & Creative Top 20 next week

The honorees of Campaign Inclusion and Creativity will be announced at an event on Wednesday July 25.

The evening, in partnership with Possible, VML and Huge, includes a panel led by Campaign US Editor Lindsay Stein, along with senior leaders from Boxed, Diageo, Badger & Winters and more.

We will address diversity and inclusion in the industry, diving into what adland is and isn't doing and how it can best clear the path for change.

"At Possible, we believe best-in-class work comes from a brilliant idea that delivers measurable results and that makes a difference," said Martha Hiefield, Possible CEO, Americas. "We recognize the best ideas come from anyone, anywhere and the more inclusive we are, the better the ideas we deliver. We are excited to be a part of Campaign’s Inclusivity and Creativity event to celebrate great ideas from all over the industry."

Campaign will spotlight 20 of the top initiatives from brands and agencies which represent the most diverse and barrier-smashing work over the past year.

"Honoring creative work that represents modern culture and showcases diversity in relevant ways is so important," said Stein. "The only way to create real change in the industry is to showcase groundbreaking, inclusive campaigns -- those that turn heads and make a difference. I'm looking forward to celebrating with our I&C Top 20 honorees next week."

Please RSVP to georganna.simpson@haymarket.com. Space is limited and RSVPs are first come, first served.

We look forward to celebrating with you.

Wednesday July 25

6 - 9pm

PayPal, 95 Morton Street, New York, NY 10014