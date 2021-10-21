Campaign US Female Frontiers 2022 opens for entry

Campaign US is excited to announce the launch of the fourth annual Female Frontiers program, which will continue its legacy of celebrating female executives who are breaking boundaries and surmounting barriers in the industry to rise to the top.

People based in North or South America who identify as female across the advertising, marketing, media and technology spaces are invited to enter.

This year, we will host seven categories: Rising to the Top, Leading the Charge, Championing Change, Conquering Creativity, Transforming Technology, Making Media Matter and Breaking Brand Barriers.

Entrants have until December 7, 2021 to submit their nominations. Entries submitted after the deadline will incur a late fee. Women can nominate themselves, or be nominated on behalf of someone else in their organization.

Campaign US will celebrate the nominees at an in-person event in New York City on March 2, 2022.

“Advertising is facing an ongoing reckoning when it comes to diversity and inclusion, and female representation is a huge part of that conversation,” Alison Weissbrot, editor of Campaign US, said. “We’re thrilled to continue celebrating the fearless women across the industry who are breaking barriers and rising to the top, showing a new generation of female talent what’s possible.”

