Campaign US Female Frontier Awards returns for second year

Campaign US is proud to announce the return of its Female Frontier Awards, honoring groundbreaking women across marketing, media, advertising and technology.

These industries are teeming with incredibly talented and passionate women of all ages and levels -- and we want to celebrate them.

Campaign US Editor Lindsay Stein said: "After an incredibly successful inaugural year, we are beyond excited to hold our second annual Campaign US Female Frontier Awards, recognizing the fiercest, most progressive, boundary-pushing women in the industry.

"Once again, our panel of judges will be selecting five honorees in categories including creativity, leadership, positive change, media, technology and rising stars. And this year, we're adding a category for all those female marketing mavericks out there.

"The team at Campaign US can't wait to celebrate these amazing women in advertising, marketing and communications who are leading the charge and making this industry better every single day."

For more information and details on how to enter, visit Female Frontier 2019.

Categories

Rising to the Top

Not all heroes need a legacy -- we want to shine a spotlight on the industry's rising stars by honoring those showing great promise in their first five years in advertising, marketing, media or tech. This category is free to enter.

Leading the Charge

Celebrating all the boss ladies dominating leadership or managerial roles.

Championing Change

Honoring those who are constantly pushing the boundaries of culture and making dynamic and brave changes within their workplace or industry.

Conquering Creativity

Women who are slaying in creative excellence.

Transforming Technology

Dedicated to those using technology and data in new and innovative ways.

Making Media Matter

A celebration of women making meaningful decisions in media planning and buying.

Breaking Brand Barriers

Recognizing female marketing mavericks who are pushing their brands to the next level.