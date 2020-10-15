Campaign US Female Frontier awards open for entries

Campaign US today launched the third annual Female Frontier awards, which celebrates women pushing boundaries and driving leadership in advertising and marketing.

The panel of judges will recognize five honorees in categories spanning creativity, leadership, positive change, media, technology and rising stars.

This year, the Leading the Charge category has been broken into four subcategories: creative, media, tech and PR.

The Female Frontier awards celebrate fierce, progressive women pushing the boundaries of what leadership looks like in our industry.

“Campaign US looks forward to recognizing the hard work and dedication of women making important contributions and redefining leadership across our industry,” said Alison Weissbrot, US editor of Campaign.

The deadline to apply for the awards is Dec. 10, 2020. The winners will be celebrated at a virtual event in early March, 2021.