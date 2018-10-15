Campaign US Female Frontier Awards: One week to nominate

The final countdown for Campaign US' Female Frontier Awards has begun.

There's just one week left to nominate groundbreaking and inspiring women across marketing, media, advertising and technology.

These industries are teeming with incredibly talented and passionate women of all ages and levels, and we want to celebrate them. Three women will be honored across six categories, with selections being made by our panel of industry judges. The "Women rising to the top" category, which honors females in the first five years of their career, will be free to enter.

In addition to Campaign US Editor Lindsay Stein and Associate Editor Oliver McAteer, the judges include: Deeptha Khanna, president, global baby care franchise, Johnson & Johnson; Lisen Stromberg, COO and partner, The 3% Movement; Gail Tifford, chief brand officer, Weight Watchers International; Marc Strachan, chairman of AdColor.

"At 3%, we know having women on the frontier of innovation is the key to making deep and lasting change. It is an honor to be able to recognize the next generation of change agents as a judge of Campaign US' first-ever Female Frontier Awards," said Stromberg.

The categories

Women rising to the top

This category celebrates women showing great promise in their first five years in advertising, marketing, media or tech

Women leading the way

This category celebrates women performing exceptionally well in a leadership role (management level plus)

Women championing change

This category celebrates women who are pushing the boundaries of culture and making changes in their workplace or industry

Women taking creative leaps

This category celebrates women showing creative excellence

Women transforming tech

This category celebrates women who are using tech in new and innovative ways

Women making media matter

This category celebrates women making meaningful decisions in media planning and buying

How to enter

Please submit no more than 250 words to describe why the candidate deserves to be on the list. Include at least one reference from a colleague and client.

The deadline to enter is October 22, 2018.

For more information on how to nominate someone or yourself, click here.

If you have any questions, contact Graham Naughton [graham.naughton@haymarket.com] or Lindsay Stein [lindsay.stein@haymarketmedia.com].