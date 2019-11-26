Campaign US Female Frontier Awards deadline extended

Entrants now have until midnight on December 6 to get their entries in.

The second annual Female Frontier Awards will take place at the beginning of March, and will celebrate some of the most incredible women throughout marketing, media, advertising and technology.

Categories for 2020 include Rising to the Top; Leading the Charge; Championing Change; Conquering Creativity; Transforming Technology; Making Media Matter; and Breaking Brand Barriers.

The list of judges, which was announced earlier this month, includes leaders from top brands and agencies, such as the Chicago Bulls, UM, and the YMCA.

For more information and details on how to enter, visit the Female Frontier Awards 2020.