Campaign US extends Power of Purpose Awards deadline

The deadline to enter the Campaign US Power of Purpose Awards has been extended until Friday March 27.

This gives participants a few extra days to enter this year’s awards, which will honor purpose-led campaigns that make a difference in people’s lives, as well as work that truly highlights a brand's own ethos.

Categories include sustainability, diversity & inclusion, not-for-profit and more.

Any brand or agency within North America and South America can enter work that ran from January 1, 2019, to January 1, 2020.

Each nomination must be submitted with a maximum of 250 words on why the brand or agency has influenced behavior, changed policy or attitudes. It must explain why the brand or agency’s work is effective and worthy of a place on Campaign’s Power of Purpose list.

Each nomination must also contain at least two pieces of support material.

For more information on the categories, visit our Power of Purpose hub.