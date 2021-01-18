Campaign US expands editorial team

Campaign US is expanding its editorial team in the United States.

Mariah Cooper has joined the team as Associate Editor, and Sabrina Sanchez has joined as as a reporter.

Cooper comes to Campaign US from US Weekly, where she was a staff writer covering pop culture and entertainment news. Prior to that she spent six years covering pop culture for The Washington Blade.

At Campaign US, Cooper will cover creativity, brands, media and diversity and inclusion. She will also manage Campaign US’ weekly Movers & Shakers column, as well as our Trailblazers series profiling startup founders in the industry.

“I'm excited to join Campaign US as it continues to establish its presence as a leading global voice for the marketing communications industry,” Cooper said.

Sanchez joins Campaign US from Simon & Schuster, where she was a freelance writer covering literary and film content for Gen Z and millennials. She was previously an editorial intern at Campaign US parent company Haymarket Media, where she worked on the PRWeek brand.

In her current role, Sanchez will cover Gen Z, influencer marketing, emerging tech and social platforms, agency culture and brand purpose and activism for both Campaign US and PRWeek.

"I am extremely excited to join Campaign and be covering Gen Z and Diversity from the unique position of a Gen Zer,” Sanchez said. “I am looking forward to bringing a new perspective to Campaign US and hope that my stories will shed some light on the changes happening in consumer behavior."

Alison Weissbrot, US Editor of Campaign, said: “Campaign US is growing into a thriving editorial team covering the evolution of professional creative services in the advertising and marketing industry. I’m excited to have both Mariah and Sabrina on board, and to grow our influence and impact on this incredibly dynamic and spirited industry.”