Campaign US Editor's note: Looking back at 2019 and the year ahead

Wow, another 12 months in the books – and what a journey it’s been here at Campaign US.

First off, I want to thank all you – our readers and partners – for your continued support throughout the year. It does not go unnoticed.

As most of you already know, Campaign US loves this industry – the creativity, the content, the characters and the constant change. That’s why we take the time to call out the best brand and agency work we see throughout the year in lists like our Top 10 Marketing Disruptors, best PSAs of the year and editorial picks for the top ads of 2019.

Internally at Campaign US, I’m so proud of our annual tent pole events, like the Female Frontier Awards, Power of Purpose, Inclusive & Creative Top 20 and Digital 40 Over 40, because these programs help celebrate the amazing work and people in advertising and marketing.

And while there’s a ton to laud, there’s also much change still needed in adland. We’ve been trying to push the industry forward and help improve it, whether with reports like "The best and worst U.S. agency parental leave policies" – which actually encouraged some shops to re-think their plans – or with op-eds and news stories that call out less-than-savory practices. All this goes alongside our breaking news stories, features, fun creative write-ups and weekly series, such as One-Word Answers and Ad of the Week.

In 2019, we started hosting Breakfast Briefings in the U.S., bringing the very popular morning conferences over here from our headquarters in London. These breakfasts allow industry professionals to network and learn about specific topics from other experts in intimate settings. We’ve already hosted ones on in-housing, brand versus performance marketing and consultancies. Our next Breakfast Briefing is on January 15 in New York City, featuring stellar panels about what to expect in marketing, creativity and media in 2020. Our Global Editor Claire Beale is even coming to town for this one.

Campaign US also expanded its editorial team last year, hiring a senior reporter in New York, as well as a perma-lancer on the West Coast. The Midwest is next on our list. We’re growing, we’re eager and we’re more fired up than ever.

What else is coming up? Well, we have our first Agency of the Year Awards in the U.S. on January 29. The awards have been judged by a panel of amazing marketing leaders, with results tabulated by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). Associate Editor Oliver McAteer and I will be hosting the black-tie event together – and we will not know the winners until we open those envelopes on stage.

These awards have already been a success in London and Asia for years, so Campaign is very excited to have it come to the states, furthering our global alignment. We plan on leveraging our global reach more in 2020 – after all, we have decades of expertise in advertising under our belt in markets around the world.

After an incredible year, we’re more than ready to tackle what’s to come in 2020. As for all of you in adland, we’re expecting some really incredible work, brave decisions and necessary changes this year. And we’ll be here to keep pushing you.

Let’s make 2020 one to remember. Stay fierce, stay focused, stay fiery. Happy New Year.