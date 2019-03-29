Campaign US Digital 40 Over 40 returns for third year

Campaign US’ Digital 40 Over 40 returns for a third year to celebrate the most talented and accomplished individuals transforming adland with digital wizardry.

Nominations will be judged by a panel consisting of the Campaign editorial team as well as decorated industry leaders including Doug Robinson, CEO of Fresh Digital Group, Sarah Hofstetter, president at Comscore, Brian Wieser, president of business intelligence at GroupM and Gemma Greaves, chief executive of The Marketing Society.

Lindsay Stein, Campaign US editor, said: "Our Digital 40 Over 40 returns for a third year and underscores the fact that ageism is not an option. Millennials and Gen Z aren't the only ones grabbing the reins of digital creativity and innovation, and we'll prove it.

"We look forward to honoring the top professionals who are pushing digital boundaries across advertising, media, marketing, design and communications."

The fine print

To be eligible, a nominee must work in digital advertising, marketing or design, be based in the U.S. or Canada, and have turned 40 on or before April 30 2019.

Each nomination requires a $199 entry fee. Deadline for entries is April 25 2019. Honorees will be celebrated in June 2019 at an exclusive event in New York City as well as in a Campaign US online feature.

If you have any questions, please contact graham.naughton@haymarket.com.