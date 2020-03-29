Campaign US content update during COVID-19 pandemic

The Campaign US team has been working hard from home, producing daily news and features, email bulletins and more.

This is a difficult and worrying and we want to help our audience – some of whom are freelancers or workers facing the prospect of their jobs being "furloughed" because of the economic uncertainty.

So, we are increasing the number of stories that we make free on the Campaign website each month, plus we are giving unlimited access to Campaign UK's coronavirus live blog with all the latest developments.

We continue to believe in the importance of charging for our journalism, particularly our premium content, such as the annual Marketing Disruptor Top 10 and Female Frontier Honorees as well as in-depth features, one of which will be released this week about mental health issues in the industry.

We will keep you updated in the coming weeks about our plans, including our awards and events.

Outside of the States, Campaign has been a champion for advertising, media and marketing since 1968 – and while we’re younger here in the U.S., we’re just as passionate. We know we can count on you to support our journalism – now and in the future when this crisis has passed.