Campaign US celebrates 5th anniversary with WPP and Grey

Adland: You’ve never looked as beautiful as you did on that sundrenched rooftop at Campaign US’ fifth anniversary party this week.

Leaders from all corners of the industry schmoozed the night away at WPP’s Grey on Tuesday in New York City.

As Campaign US continues to grow and help shape the future of this incredible industry, it thanks all of its readers for their continued support.

"As many of you may already know, Campaign Magazine has an amazing global footprint and a significant legacy around the world, having been in the market for more than 50 years," said Campaign US Editor Lindsay Stein. "In 2014, Campaign decided it was time to bring its expertise to the U.S.

"Now here we are, flourishing, and I couldn’t have been happier this week to have celebrated Campaign’s fifth anniversary in America. All of our breakthroughs and successes here in the states, especially in the last 18 months, couldn’t have been done without the support of our readers, so we wholeheartedly thank you and promise to keep celebrating the industry and pushing it forward."