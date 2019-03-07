Campaign US catch-up: New CEO of Zenith US, Moxie and MRY

Publicis Groupe Veteran Lauren Hanrahan, who was named CEO of Zenith US, Moxie and MRY last month, has advice for young women in the industry: "Use your voice and don’t be shy about it."

"There are a lot of opportunities if you’re willing to put yourself out there and grab it. Don’t wait for someone to offer it to you, especially in the agency world we live in that’s so fast-paced and has so many moving parts," she told Campaign US. soe many moving parts

Hanrahan, recently served as global practice lead of business development and communications at Publicis Media, succeeds Sean Reardon, who left for a role outside of the company. She is reporting to Tim Jones, CEO of Publicis Media Americas.

One of her first objectives, she said, is to continue the momentum within the three agencies and focus on clients. "As an agency, we have our own growth goals, but we can only achieve our own growth ambition if we help our clients with their growth and marketing transformation," she said.

Beyond that, Hanrahan said culture and talent are the most important "ingredients that will unlock value for our clients."

The voice of all three agencies combined - Zenith US, Moxie and MRY - is unique, she added, because it provides the spectrum of creative, data, media, technology and content solutions that clients are seeking right now. The trio of shops wants to help push clients to be "at the forefront of what’s next," she said.

Hanrahan also shared a fun fact about herself with Campaign US. From about 2007 to 2012, she said she joined an improv group in New York City, which taught her a lot about thinking on her feet during the mid-point of her career.