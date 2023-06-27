Campaign US at Cannes: Overheard on the Croisette
Creatives, marketers and advertising execs share the juicy gossip that was swapped among Cannes attendees and their top tips for staying cool and balancing work and play.
For full access to this article, you must be a Campaign US subscriber.
Click here to view our subscription options, which now include access to the 2023 Agency Performance Review — a comprehensive analysis of agency business in the past year.
If you are already a subscriber and can't see this article: Click here to activate your subscription.
For support, please email: campaignusa.support@haymarketmedia.com or call (800) 381-0891.