Campaign US Byte-Sized - Episode 4: How Generative AI is supercharging insights for strategists

For strategists, generative AI tools like ChatGPT provide an enhanced way to mine the web for audience insights, taking them from blank page to strategic framework much faster.

In this episode, Michael Barrett, chief strategy officer, and John Elder, CEO at creative agency Supernatural, walk through how they used generative AI to develop Kayak’s AI-inspired Kayak Denier spot, which was based on real audience insights.

They also demonstrate how they used a generative AI tool developed by the agency to create a strategic framework for Ikea in real-time.

“[AI] can help you find new audiences. It can help you set a growth strategy. It can help you develop creative,” Barrett says.

