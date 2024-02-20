Campaign US Byte-Sized - Episode 3: How creatives are adopting generative AI as assistants

by Alyona Uvarova
Added 14 hours ago The Information

Episode 3 of Byte-Sized: AI for marketers examines how creatives are using generative AI to bring their ideas to life faster.

From text-to-image generators like Midjourney and Dall-E, to chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and now text-to-video generators like Sora, creatives have a powerful new tool at their fingertips to bring ideas from their imagination to the page — and in front of consumers — at rapid speed.

In this episode, PJ Pereira, creative chairman, Pereira O’Dell, walks viewers through how he uses generative AI platforms to move from idea to concept quickly. 

“[AI] allows us to get excited quicker about ideas we would have been unsure [about] for a few days. And that is great for the creative process,” he says.  

New episodes of this series, produced by Campaign US editorial intern Alyona Uvarova, will drop every day this week. 

Catch Tuesday's episode on the basics of generative AI and Wednesday's episode about how AI will impact data and analytics roles. Look out for tomorrow’s episode on how generative AI is changing the day to day job of strategists.

Tags

Start Your Free 30-Day Free Trial

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

Don’t miss your daily fix of breaking news, latest work, advice and commentary.

register free

Follow us

Campaignliveus CampaignUS CampaignLiveUS Campaign_US CampaignLiveUS

Up next:

Movers & Shakers: Pereira O'Dell, Reddit, KFC, Pepsi and more

3 ways to protect the Black community from AI

Spotify launches in-house music consultancy Aux

Tux grows in Los Angeles with Another acquisition

How to align DE&I initiatives with company values

Campaign Chemistry: Accenture CMO Jill Kramer

Campaign US reveals 2024 class of Inspiring Women