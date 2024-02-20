Campaign US Byte-Sized - Episode 3: How creatives are adopting generative AI as assistants

From text-to-image generators like Midjourney and Dall-E, to chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and now text-to-video generators like Sora, creatives have a powerful new tool at their fingertips to bring ideas from their imagination to the page — and in front of consumers — at rapid speed.

In this episode, PJ Pereira, creative chairman, Pereira O’Dell, walks viewers through how he uses generative AI platforms to move from idea to concept quickly.

“[AI] allows us to get excited quicker about ideas we would have been unsure [about] for a few days. And that is great for the creative process,” he says.

New episodes of this series, produced by Campaign US editorial intern Alyona Uvarova, will drop every day this week.

Catch Tuesday's episode on the basics of generative AI and Wednesday's episode about how AI will impact data and analytics roles. Look out for tomorrow’s episode on how generative AI is changing the day to day job of strategists.