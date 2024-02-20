Campaign US Byte-Sized - Episode 2: How generative AI will impact data analytics roles

by Alyona Uvarova
Added 19 hours ago The Information

Episode 2 explores how data and analytics professionals are using generative AI — and how it could transform their roles in the future.

Artificial intelligence has been at the core of data and analytics for years, but generative AI presents entirely new possibilities to revolutionize the profession.

The technology is automating processes like data collection and reporting while surfacing key insights faster. 

“It’s really unlocked our ability to get deeper into the data and find more meaning from it,” says Freddie McLaughlin, SVP measurement, Lippe Taylor.

In this episode, McLaughlin takes viewers through how her team uses generative AI platform Redbird to get to deep insights on creative performance faster so the agency can adapt content to better perform, analyze trends across thousands of images and videos and pull insights quickly. 

New episodes of this series, produced by Campaign US editorial intern Alyona Uvarova, will drop every day this week. Catch yesterday’s episode on the basics of generative AI and look out for tomorrow’s episode on how generative AI is changing the day to day job of an advertising creative.

