Campaign US BIG Awards 2021: Travel and Hospitality

When LGBTQIA+ people travel, their desires are similar to those of the general population: finding time to enjoy new cultures and unwind. But unlike other demographics, they often face psychological challenges that prohibit easy exploration and relaxation. Research conducted by travel company Orbitz found that despite taking pride in their sexuality, queer travelers still frequently feel inhibited by a world that can be unaccepting of their identity. Safety and acceptance remain common obstacles, both locally and internationally.

To show LGBTQIA+ travelers that it understands these challenges, Orbitz launched a campaign encouraging queer travelers to embrace defiance, courage and pride while traveling, in part by providing information and partners that provide safety strategies.

The campaign centered around a reimagining of Lesley Gore’s 1963 classic You Don’t Own Me by singer/songwriter Serpentwithfeet. The music video follows the journeys of LGBTQIA+ couples and individuals as they travel with confidence and pride, including expressing love and affection out loud, in the open. The film culminates in a spirited montage inviting the audience to experience for themselves what it means to Travel As You Are.

Traffic to Orbitz’s website was up 572% in the month following the campaign’s launch, and the video was covered by various outlets, including Billboard, Variety, Campaign, Adweek, Mediapost, Out Traveler and Travel and Leisure.