Campaign US BIG Awards 2021: Tech

Sick Beats, created by haptic technology company Woojer, is the first music-powered airway clearance vest for individuals with cystic fibrosis. Using cutting-edge technology, the company was able to create a lightweight vest that harnesses soundwave therapy to loosen lung mucus in patients. (Cystic fibrosis requires that airways be continually cleared out; the traditional method involves a bulky vest that pounds the chest until mucus is loosened and coughed out, an often unpleasant experience, especially for children.)

The idea for Sick Beats sprang from clinical research, which demonstrated vibrating mucus sound waves can be as effective as mechanical agitation. Woojer retooled its lightweight consumer vest to deliver therapeutic sound waves to the chest of people with cystic fibrosis through high-frequency, curated Spotify playlists. The vest syncs with a smartphone via Bluetooth, translating frequencies in the music into powerful vibrations that penetrate the body to loosen lung mucus and help clear the airways.

While Sick Beats is not yet commercially available — it is currently undergoing multi-center trials to determine efficacy in order to receive FDA approval — prototypes have been used by 40 kids and counting. Should the device be approved, it will be made available at a much lower cost than traditional devices, creating more accessible treatments for those with cystic fibrosis and their families.