Campaign US BIG Awards 2021: Integrated

Apple wanted to establish the iPhone as one of the most accessible and capable filmmaking tools available today.

To prove the device could make vertical videos cinematic, the company partnered with a number of acclaimed filmmakers — including Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle, Academy Award-winning cinematographer Linus Sandgren and Grammy Award-winning composer Lorne Balfe — to create a short film specifically written and designed for the vertical screen. The end result was a nine-minute tour of cinematic history that reimagined and reframed classic genres along the way.

Alongside the film, Apple released behind-the-scenes content that showed viewers how they could shoot better videos on their iPhones. The series was shown to a group of student filmmakers who created their own vertical films that debuted on Apple's Instagram.

Activated in 20 markets, the initiative drove the most long-form views of any global Apple campaign to date, with more than 1 billion video starts and an average watch time of 1:41. On Instagram, campaign content is the most popular in Apple’s history on the platform. Big picture, the campaign elevated the iPhone’s high-quality camera as a reason to want the device, raising public perception of the iPhone's video and camera capabilities above the competition.