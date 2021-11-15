Campaign US BIG Awards 2021: Gaming

Klarna, a buy-now-pay-later finance company, wanted to introduce itself to U.S. consumers, particularly gamers. With a budget of just $350,000, the brand started by tapping into a question asked in every Twitch live streamer’s chat room: What’s your setup, and where can I get it?

It was a fertile line of inquiry for an alternative payments company: While gamers spend a lot of time fantasizing about their dream rig, equipment is expensive. By introducing a new model for online payments, Klarna could emphasize its ability to make setups more accessible.

To illustrate this, the company launched a three-day online gaming event, in which viewers competed in live battles against expert gamers, wagering tech hand-picked by the pros. Participating influencers, including Kitty Plays and SypherPK, furnished their studio spaces with gaming items available on Klarna. Onlookers were able to participate in the tournament through chat commands, which upped the difficulty and put the pros at a disadvantage.

The event was seen by more than 270,000 live viewers and generated 1 million live impressions. It also resulted in press coverage from gaming outlets, including The Gamer and Fortnite Intel, as well as advertising trades such as Adweek and Event Marketer.