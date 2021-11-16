Campaign US BIG Awards 2021: Experiential/Hybrid

To generate attention, brands typically create big, showstopping moments designed for national television. But given the realities of 2020, Walmart wanted to take a different approach for the holiday season.

Enter the Walmart Holiday Drone Light Show. In place of a single spectacle, the company created a series of local, immersive drone shows. The 20-minute live experience, which featured 1,000 choreographed drones programmed to tell 3-D holiday stories, debuted in cities and towns across the country. The event was also streamed on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook, giving everyone a collective break from 2020 and an opportunity to end the year looking up.

Tickets across cities sold out in just 15 minutes, exceeding attendance goals by almost 40%. But the event created more than a local impact: The show’s livestream generated 7.3 million streams in 48 hours.

Perhaps most importantly, the campaign boosted Walmart’s image in the eyes of consumers: 79% of attendees left with a greatly improved impression of Walmart, while 93% were highly interested in participating in the experience again.