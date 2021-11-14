Campaign US BIG Awards 2021: Emerging Technology

Technology has the power to save and improve lives in ingenious ways. That’s evident in Sick Beats, a campaign from Woojer that harnesses cutting-edge sound wave therapy to improve treatment for patients with cystic fibrosis.

For the more than 30,000 people in the U.S. living with the condition, heavy mucus builds up in the lungs and must be regularly cleared to avoid serious infection. The standard approach involves a bulky vest that pounds the chest, loosening mucus so it can be coughed up. The experience, which requires patients to sit in one spot, is uncomfortable and inconvenient.

But thanks to clinical research demonstrating mucus can be agitated with sound waves, Woojer had an idea for a better way forward. The company outfitted its ultra lightweight consumer vest with haptic technology capable of delivering musical sound waves to the chests of cystic fibrosis patients. To find songs with therapeutic frequencies, Woojer analyzed more than 30 million songs in Spotify’s library to identify tracks that worked, creating easy-to-access playlists for patients. It also launched SickBeatsVest.com, which utilizes Spotify API to provide a playlist generator, powered by multiple inputs such as mood, musical taste and treatment length.

To date, the prototype vest, which syncs with smartphones via Bluetooth, has been used by 40 kids with cystic fibrosis.