Campaign US BIG Awards 2021: Creative Idea for a New Brand

A contraceptive, Annovera has built its brand identity around talking openly and honestly about sex and health. As part of these efforts, the company wanted to contribute to fighting the stigma around women’s reproductive health, specifically the way the vagina is (and isn’t) discussed in society. (While the word “penis” is regularly used, “vagina” is rarely uttered on TV and, shockingly, sometimes isn’t mentioned in sex education classes.) As a result, there’s a knowledge gap: 44% of women and 50% of men cannot correctly identify a vagina on a diagram. There’s also a related pleasure gap: Compared to 95% of men, only 65% of heterosexual women report regular orgasms during sexual intimacy.

Annovera wanted to highlight the issue, as well as help address it. On April 23, otherwise known as Vagina Appreciation Day, the brand partnered with comedian Whitney Cummings on a campaign celebrating the female orgasm. Called Please Come, the initiative encouraged women to share examples of female pleasure. For every like, comment or share it received, the brand donated $1 to women’s organizations.

The campaign was covered by a variety of trade outlets, which helped lead to a 50% increase in web traffic and a 380% increase in organic search visibility for the brand. Altogether, it resulted in 12,100 engagements, raising a total of $12,100 for women’s sexual health and education causes.