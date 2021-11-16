Campaign US BIG Awards 2021: Consumer Goods

Spiked seltzer is all the rage right now — and beer brands are eager to get in on the trend, launching their own lines of the fizzy beverage.

Miller Genuine Draft isn’t one of them. A beer’s beer — not a craft, triple-hopped, pumpkin-spiced IPA chocolate-infused brew — the brand wanted to take a stand against bandwagon seltzer makers. So it joined the “every beer has to launch a seltzer” trend in a tongue-in-cheek way — by physically launching some seltzers into space.

The premise was simple: Miller Genuine Draft would strap rival seltzers to a rocket and shoot it into the atmosphere. Leading up to the event, the brand teased the launch with video content. The moment was then live streamed for all to see.

The playful take on a seltzer brand launch made a splash: More than 1 million people tuned into the live event across Miller’s social channels, while the one-minute teaser video boasted a 40% completion rate. On the media front, the stunt generated more than 160 press placements, including write-ups in Fast Company, AdAge and the AP.