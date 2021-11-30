Campaign US BIG Awards 2021: Consistent Creative Excellence

Walmart’s mission is to help people “save money and live better.” While customers responded to the company’s low prices, they weren’t necessarily seeing the myriad of other ways it makes a positive impact. Walmart wanted to improve its overall brand favorability and to demonstrate its identity as a good employer.

To do this, Walmart searched for authentic, uplifting stories from across its network of customers, suppliers and associates. A few examples: associates spontaneously sharing video clips of themselves singing Lean on Me to lift each other’s spirits; Walmart pharmacists administering flu shots; and partners raising money for local community food banks. These efforts aligned with the COVID-19 pandemic, which meant the collection of true stories also included vignettes of Walmart associates keeping America safe in stores across the country.

The initiative launched with a minute-long film thanking associates for their work. From there, the company created a video showcasing the opportunities available to Walmart associates, including earning a college degree and the ability to be your authentic self at work.

Following the campaign, Walmart’s overall favorability rose four percentage points to 69%, while its perception around being a “good employer” rose seven points, according to the Axis April 2020 Good Jobs Report.